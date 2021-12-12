Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWK opened at $21.30 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.