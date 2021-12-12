Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $135.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 56.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

