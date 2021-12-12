Zacks: Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

INMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

