Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $324.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.00 million and the highest is $325.00 million. Interface posted sales of $276.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.86. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interface by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Interface by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Interface by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

