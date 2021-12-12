Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.02. New Relic posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.