Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.02. New Relic posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.