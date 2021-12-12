Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,770 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 437.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

