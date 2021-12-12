Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.64. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

