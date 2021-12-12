Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

