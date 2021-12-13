$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 77.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 97,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 69.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

