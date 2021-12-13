-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.50 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

