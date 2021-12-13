-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.77). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $57,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

