$0.60 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Gray Television reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

