$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.27 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

