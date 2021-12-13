$104.02 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce $104.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.57 million. Quantum posted sales of $98.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum during the second quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Quantum by 523.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.