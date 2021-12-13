10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.92 Million

Brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post $147.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $494.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $682.14 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $139.51 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,902 shares of company stock worth $40,577,792 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

