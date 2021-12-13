$111.44 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post $111.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.21 million to $119.05 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $475.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.92 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.