$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.73 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

