$197.51 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report sales of $197.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.54 million to $199.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

