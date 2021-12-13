$197.51 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report sales of $197.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.54 million to $199.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

