1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 39% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $20,968.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097431 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

