$2.95 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report $2.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.20 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96. Profound Medical has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

