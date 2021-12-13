$2.95 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report $2.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.20 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96. Profound Medical has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.