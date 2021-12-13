$22.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $22.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $22.20 million. First Bank posted sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $89.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

