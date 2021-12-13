$294.66 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $294.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $300.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

