$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

