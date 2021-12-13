$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.26 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

