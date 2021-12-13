$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

