$306.13 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $306.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,934,205. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $35.48 on Monday. Green Dot has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

