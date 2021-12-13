$383.15 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report sales of $383.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.92 million and the highest is $384.94 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,976,383. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,689,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

