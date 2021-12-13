$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $194.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,990,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.