$438.23 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce sales of $438.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the lowest is $434.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $350.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $115.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $117.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.