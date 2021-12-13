$488.54 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce $488.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.98 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $149.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.13. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

