$5.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.78 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

