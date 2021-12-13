$532.71 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce $532.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.54 million and the highest is $546.88 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Air Lease by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 27.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

