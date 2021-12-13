5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

VNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

VNP stock opened at C$2.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$199.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.33. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

