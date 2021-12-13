$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $6.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $264.97 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.27. The company has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

