$732.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post $732.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of GPRE opened at $38.79 on Monday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $303,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

