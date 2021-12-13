$735.92 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $735.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $526.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

