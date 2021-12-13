$760.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $760.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $776.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $693.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 352,398 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $298.64 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

