$867.51 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report $867.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $880.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $159.76 on Monday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $161.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

