88,200 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,250 shares of company stock valued at $139,904,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.01. 81,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,437,042. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

