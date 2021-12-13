88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $22.06 on Major Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $251,128.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $22.06 or 0.00047030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006712 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 421,314 coins and its circulating supply is 405,811 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

