$89.89 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post sales of $89.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.23 million and the highest is $93.73 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $333.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.07 million, with estimates ranging from $364.22 million to $394.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

