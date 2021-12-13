$960.88 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post sales of $960.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $748.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $332.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $355.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

