$969.14 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post $969.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.11 million to $972.93 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

