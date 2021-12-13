$974.93 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $974.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $1.02 billion. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

