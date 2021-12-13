Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 1,482,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,433. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 218.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

