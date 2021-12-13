Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AEF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,314. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

