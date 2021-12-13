Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of FCO traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.85. 126,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,682. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

