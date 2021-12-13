Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AABVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,127. Aberdeen International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

