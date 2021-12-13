Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AABVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,127. Aberdeen International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Aberdeen International
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.