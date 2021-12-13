Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 123,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 362,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$18.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a current ratio of 17.23.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.59 million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

