Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Trading Down 5%

Ablynx NV (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.63. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Ablynx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

